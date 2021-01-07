After the hostile takeover of our U.S. Capitol Wednesday, there’s something to be said for Donald Trump. There’s something to be said for a guy who started with a small $60 million loan from his father and turned it into into a multi-billion dollar empire. His Wharton business acumen led to such ventures as Trump Airlines, Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump Vodka and Trump Mortgage. Not many could have led this many companies to the same level of success.

Also, there’s something to be said for a man with no political experience who never held public office to come in and beat back every Republican challenger for the nomination then take down a golden child of the Democratic Party in the 2016 election. And he managed to do this while brazenly declaring John McCain not a war hero, insulting a Goldstar family, ridiculing a disabled reporter and being caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women in the famous (grab them by the p***y) Access Hollywood moment. He STILL won.

There’s something to be said about a guy who maintained a loyal base despite having told over 20,000 lies in office by July of last year.

Speaking of numbers, he’s the only politician I know who can amass those followers by the tens of thousands in the middle of a pandemic that is now projected to kill 430,000 Americans by the end of the month without any social distancing, without masks, without common sense precautions. Did Joe Biden do that? No. There’s something to be said about Trump for sure.

There’s something to be said about a guy who tore apart NATO and turned his back on our allies while practically spooning the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

There’s something to be said for a guy bold enough to try to trash the Affordable Care Act without having any plan to replace it, who lied to the American people about the seriousness of the pandemic and mishandled it, who had such an incredibly difficult time disavowing white supremacy, who would stab in the back even his most loyal boot-licking hacks the moment they for just a single time had to on principal disagree with him.

There’s something to be said about a president who falsely claims he won an election he lost, who could never provide evidence otherwise, who was rebuffed in those efforts by federal judges he appointed and by Supreme Court justices he hand-picked.

There’s something to be said about a president who would throw gasoline on a fire and try to burn down democracy and tell his followers “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol” then leave them to go there without him while hiding in the safety of the White House while watching their destruction on television like the coward that he is.

Something like...I told you so.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

