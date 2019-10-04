There’s actually a vampire drink at Applebee’s

I know people like cheap booze, so I’ll share this press release with you: Applebee’s is offering a $1 drink for October called “The Vampire." While I know you may have stopped reading after the one dollar part, if you are interested in the ingredients, keep reading.

The Vampire contains rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and a dash of pineapple. Oh, and it comes with a free pair of fangs (really). According to the press release, “where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”

The company refers to it as a “freaky tiki” drink, served in a ten ounce mug, and it will be available throughout the month; it is their drink of the month! Enjoy.

