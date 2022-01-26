There’s a Newfoundland in NJ — plus many other invisible towns

We get calls every week from towns that officially do not exist in New Jersey. Tuesday, we heard from Newfoundland, New Jersey.

Newfoundland is actually an unincorporated town in West Milford Township in Passaic County.

Newfoundland, NJ (Google Maps/Townsquare Media NJ) Newfoundland, NJ (Google Maps/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

You may not have heard of that one, but how about Neshanic Station? That's actually a part of Branchburg and Hillsborough in Somerset County.

I raised my kids in Marlton. Actually, Marlton is only a section of Evesham Township, but everyone knows Marlton, so we just call it that.

Mount Pleasant? There are three in New Jersey. One each in Burlington, Hunterdon and Monmouth counties. All of them are actually unincorporated towns in other townships. Yikes!

How about Ringoes? We've all heard of that. It's actually only a section of East Amwell Township in Hunterdon County.

Menlo Park is world-famous for being the home of New Jersey inventor Thomas Edison. It is actually a section of Edison Township (not to be confused with Menlo Park Terrace in neighboring Woodbridge).

Vincentown, home of the famous Vincentown Diner, is actually located in Southampton Township in Burlington County.

Oh, and Basking Ridge is fake news, too. It's actually part of Bernards Township in the Somerset Hills section of Somerset County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The unofficial "capital" of the Pine Barrens, Chatsworth, NJ, is actually a part of Woodland Township in Burlington County.

So you may have to explain to people on the phone when you're doing official business the "actual" town you live in, because of course, it's New Jersey. We like being different that way.

I've included a partial list of towns that officially do not exist. See if you can guess where they actually are.