There’s a new Dave and Busters coming to New Jersey

It looks like there will be a new Dave and Busters coming to New Jersey.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the new establishment should open in early December, having been pushed back from its original July launch date.

It will go where Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club used to be in Atlantic City.

If you’re unfamiliar with the chain, Dave & Buster's is an American restaurant and entertainment chain that combines dining with classic arcade games and modern video games. It is headquartered in Coppell, Texas, and was founded in 1982 by James "Dave" Corriveau and Buster Corley.

Dave & Buster's has over 155 locations in the United States and Canada. Each location typically has a restaurant, an arcade, and a sports bar.

The restaurant serves a variety of American cuisine, including burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches. The arcade has a variety of classic and modern arcade games, as well as ticket redemption games.

The planned Dave and Busters in AC is awaiting a necessary license.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, "According to our Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch, we are looking at an anticipated opening date of early December," said Alexxus Young, a spokesperson for the city, adding the license that Dave & Buster's is requesting requires City Council approval.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the license at their Oct. 18 meeting.

When the new facility opens, it will have over 21,000 square feet of floor space for the bar, arcade, and restaurant.

