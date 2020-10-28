There’s a job fair at the American Dream mall

Remember way back earlier in 2020 when people were talking about the American Dream mall and entertainment complex finally opening after more than twenty years of false starts? The mall was holding job fairs, looking to fill hundreds of positions at the retail stores, restaurants, and throughout the various indoor parks. Of course, the pandemic put the brakes on all of that, but now, with the mall opening up, at least partially, they need workers. Over 30 of the tenants are looking for help, so they are holding a job fair on Oct. 29; the first one since the shutdowns. You need to make an appointment to interview, which you can do here.

Appointments are required to ensure social distancing protocols can be followed. According to their website, “Bring your resume, dress to impress, mask up, and come on over to see what holiday and year-round positions are available!” Some of the participating retailers include Build-A-Bear, Express, H&M, Hollister, Old Navy, Pandora, Primark, Skechers, Ugg, Urban Planet, and Zara, as well as the water park, the Nickelodeon Universe, and the skating rink. Candidates with appointments are asked to park and enter through Deck A Level 3 on the Metlife side of the mall.

The three million square foot complex partially opened on Oct. 1, with the Dream Works Water Park, the Big Snow ski park and some retail outlets debuting. If you can’t make the job fair, some openings are listed here, including performers, security personnel, ride operators, supervisors, and tech workers.

