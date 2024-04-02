There’s a class to teach New Jerseyans how to pump their own gas

There are a lot of unique things about living in New Jersey, and, depending on your point of view, there’s one that’s either a great thing or an annoying thing. Of course, I’’m talking about the lack of self-service gas options in the state.

People from New Jersey do travel, though. Some are going to be spending four years at college in another state. At that time, they’ll be faced with the stark realization that they have to pump their own gas.

I’ve never found pumping gas to be that challenging, but, having been born elsewhere, I’ve been doing it since before I learned how to drive.

But for those who feel unprepared, those whose blood runs cold at the thought of taking the nozzle out of the pump and putting in their tank for the first time, there is now help.

According to the Red Bank Green, Ron Plimpton, a Red Bank auto parts salesman, has come up with a training course for self-serve newbies: Self Serve University.

The two-hour class goes over the basics of pumping gas from prepping, paying, and pumping, and Plimpton told RBG that he was surprised at the response. He now has a waiting list for the weekly class. If you sign up now, you might be able to get in a class in about six months. For more information, visit this website.

