The assault on men, which is pervasive in our culture with the young generation being brainwashed into thinking that men are the problem, is breaking down our society.

Let me be clear, masculinity is not toxic. It is critical for young boys to grow up to be strong, capable men. We are raising a generation of weak dependents in the name of eliminating a ‘toxin’. This is illogical and dangerous.

The same men viewed as’ toxic’ for displaying aggressive behavior are the same men who will run up flights of stairs in a burning building to save strangers. They are the men who will run toward gunfire to stop criminals from harming innocents. They are the men who will put on a uniform and serve the cause of liberty thousands of miles from home to bring the fight to terrorists who would destroy our way of life.

Being a man means something. It means they are capable of providing for their families, protecting their communities and leading by example to strengthen others. We are raising a generation of victims when we should be raising a generation of champions. Tough love and overcoming adversity are values that should be pervasive, not the culture of victimhood blaming everyone else for your problems.

If you’re a parent of a young boy, you better get on it and start thinking about how to raise a man. Because like it or not, that boy will grow up and it’s at least half up to you whether or not he will have the strength and the courage to get through life.​

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

