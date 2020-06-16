There is no better time to go fishing in NJ than right now

While the world we live in and the people who inhabit it seem to be spinning out of control and going mad, getting out in nature is a great idea.

There is no better time to go fishing in New Jersey than right now. Striped bass or 'stripers are running off the coast all over the shore, fluke fishing is heating up and that's just the saltwater action. If you're a little less adventurous, there are hundreds of lakes, ponds, streams and rivers that offer plenty of easy freshwater fishing for all skill and age levels.

With retail stores starting to reopen, there's no better time to grab an inexpensive rod and reel and some local info and get out there and forget the world's problems. It's a great experience for young people too, especially if they go with someone who appreciates and respects nature. In the last week I've had tremendous luck in a lake near me in Burlington County and the action is nonstop.

I got the one pictured above on Saturday, not even paying attention.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

