There is a Griswold House in New Jersey

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is my favorite holiday special, but I don’t love it as much as one New Jersey family does. They have decorated their house just like Clark did in the movie. The house is in Mickleton, in Gloucester County and is covered in lights and even has a Clark mannequin hanging off the gutter and an animatronic Cousin Eddie emptying the well, if you’ve seen the movie you know what he’s emptying.

There is a Facebook page dedicated to the house ascribing the display to the “Griswolds of New Jersey," but, according to CBS Philadelphia, the man behind the magic is Steve Harbaugh. The replica of Cousin Eddie’s RV has another use besides decoration: Harbaugh is asking people who come to view his holiday spectacular to bring a new toy so they can stuff the RV full and donate them to Toys for Tots.

The house is on Legends Court in Mickleton.

