The worst traffic bottleneck in the country is in… New Jersey

Anyone who has ever been stuck in traffic at the George Washington Bridge will find this easy to believe. A trucking research organization has determined that the intersection of I-95 and Rte. 4 just west of the bridge is America’s worst bottleneck.

The American Transportation Research Institute used GPS data from over 1 million trucks; from their website: "Among its many GPS analyses, ATRI converts its truck GPS dataset into an ongoing truck bottleneck analysis that is used to quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at over 300 specific locations."

Adding to the already bad situation in Fort Lee is that traffic volume on the bridge has been increasing as traffic patterns have been returning to normal with the easing of the pandemic.

According to NJ.com, George Washington Bridge traffic increased 17% during the first 11 months of 2021 to 106.2 million vehicles from 89.5 million during the same period in 2020, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey is home to another one of the top 100 bottlenecks: where I-76 and I-676 meet in Camden; it’s #86.

Following Fort Lee, interchanges in Cincinnati, Houston, and two in Atlanta are the worst.

We all knew that traffic in New Jersey sucks, now we have empirical evidence that it is the worst in the nation. Yay, us!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.