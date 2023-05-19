🚧 Updates on Broadway Avenue Bridge on Route 516 overseeing Route 35 in Keyport

🚧 The ongoing project by the NJ DOT is advancing and closer to completion

🚧 Drivers should expect some delays and detours in the area

There's good news for drivers who head through the Keyport area in Monmouth County as repairs to the Broadway Avenue bridge have taken the next step forward.

The bridge that was closed back in November will reopen on the eastbound side on Friday night as Konkus Corp. crews will reposition the construction barrier in order to re-stripe the road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

It'll have some minimal impact on overall traffic with the shift in traffic taking place and the timing of work getting done happening between 8:00 pm tonight and 4:00 am tomorrow morning.

By the time you get up and going Saturday morning, the eastbound side of the bridge will be back open.

In the long term, the westbound bridge deck will be demolished and reconstructed and replaced, so, traffic will ease up heading east as crews now turn their focus to the westbound side of the bridge.

It'll create a temporary traffic pattern in the area as the westbound side of the bridge gets worked on for the next few months.

The NJ-DOT is still targeting the fall of this year for when the whole project is expected to be done and good to go.

This was the case in March as well when Pankesh Patel, Executive Regional Manager with the NJ-DOT overseeing Ocean and Monmouth Counties, told Townsquare Media News, that they had run into some delays in the early going of this $5.7-million project.



"Several areas of the structural steel were identified and that required a lot more rehabilitation than the original design called for," Patel said.



