The USS New Jersey submarine has been launched

The submarine USS New Jersey has been launched into the James River by Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News at its shipbuilding facility.

This doesn’t mean, however, that the sub is ready for action. According to HII, about 92% of the work on the USS New Jersey is complete; it still must undergo inspections, sea trials, and crew certification before being turned over to the U.S. Navy sometime later this year.

Construction began in 2015 and 10,000 shipbuilders and suppliers from all 50 states were involved in the construction of the vessel. She was moved to the company’s submarine pier with the help of tugboats for her launch. You can see a time-lapse video of the process here:

The submarine is the third USS New Jersey to serve; according to the Dep. Of Defense, the first USS New Jersey (Battleship No. 16) was commissioned in 1906 and then sailed as part of the around-the-world cruise of the Great White Fleet. It spent most of its career in the Atlantic and West Indies, decommissioning in 1920.

The second USS New Jersey (BB 62) was commissioned in early 1943 before sailing for the Pacific. It served as a fast carrier escort and shore bombardment platform in the war against Japan, earning nine battle stars through the end of World War II.

Although decommissioned in the post-war drawdown, it returned to service three more times over the next 45 years; once for the Korean War, once for Vietnam, and again for service in the 1980s at the end of the Cold War. New Jersey now serves as a museum ship in Camden, New Jersey.

The newest USS New Jersey will be the Navy’s 23rd Virginia-class fast attack submarine.

