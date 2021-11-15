A new USS New Jersey is christened

The newest USS New Jersey, a Virginia-class fast attack submarine, was christened in Newport News, VA, on Sat. Nov. 13. It is the third USS New Jersey.

According to the Dep. Of Defense, the first USS New Jersey (Battleship No. 16) was commissioned in 1906 and then sailed as part of the around-the-world cruise of the Great White Fleet. It spent most of its career in the Atlantic and West Indies, decommissioning in 1920.

The second USS New Jersey (BB 62) was commissioned in early 1943 before sailing for the Pacific. It served as a fast carrier escort and shore bombardment platform in the war against Japan, earning nine battle stars through the end of World War II. Although decommissioned in the post-war drawdown, it returned to service three more times over the next 45 years; once for the Korean War, once for Vietnam, and again for service in the 1980s at the end of the Cold War. New Jersey now serves as a museum ship in Camden, New Jersey.

In a statement, Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding said, “When New Jersey joins the Navy’s fleet, she will deliver firepower for freedom, taking with her the skill of her shipbuilders, the spirit of her sponsor, the courage of her commander and crew and the pride of her fellow New Jerseyans.”

A bottle of sparkling wine was broken against her bow to christen her.

Construction of the USS New Jersey (SSN 796) began in 2016; the submarine is expected to be delivered next year.

