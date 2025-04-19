Trenton, NJ sailor honored as USS America Sailor of the Year

A native of Trenton was awarded USS America Sailor of the Year.

In a ceremony held in Sasebo, Japan, on April 11, 2025, Retail Specialist 1st Class Christopher Neal from Trenton received the prestigious Sailor of the Year Award aboard the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America.

Christopher received the award during Commander Fleet Activities in Japan. According to the Navy, the duties and responsibilities of a Retail Specialist 1st Class include managing and operating onboard ship retail and service activities. They are also responsible for procurement, financial records, and inventory.

Along with those busy details, they also maintain crew morale.

Established in 1972, the Navy’s Sailor of the Year Program recognizes Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors by the top senior enlisted leaders. However, in 1973, the program expanded to include an outstanding shore-based sailor.

The Navy’s Sailor of the Year program recognizes outstanding sailors who represent the ideals of the professional sailor and the Navy. It is quite an honor for New Jersey’s own Christopher Neal.

USS America is the lead ship of the America Amphibious Readiness Group operating in the US 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The USS America is versatile in its use with the capability of a small aircraft carrier carrying jet fighters like the F-35B and helicopters.

The ship was commissioned in 2014.

Congratulations, Christopher Neal, and continued success with your Navy career. New Jersey is proud of you.

