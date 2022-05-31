Trenton, NJ, schools impose new mask mandate

Trenton public schools are the latest to reimpose a mask mandate for all students and staff, effective Tuesday, May 31.

Superintendent James Earle notified parents in the district over the weekend that kids would be required to mask-up again and hinted it could remain in effect for the remainder of the school year.

"We have been informed that COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have increased in our immediate area," Earle wrote, "Although we have only seen slight increases throughout the district, the Trenton Health Department has recommended that we reinstate the mandatory masks requirement."

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022, students, staff, and visitors to Trenton Public Schools and/or facilities will be required to wear masks indoors. We will continue to monitor cases in the district, city, and surrounding areas to determine if the mandate can be amended before the end of the school year. Individuals who have medical conditions that may prevent them from wearing a mask should contact their school or building administrator/supervisor for support. - Trenton School Superintendent James Earle

Mercer County is among 11 New Jersey counties that are classified as having a "high" risk of community transmission of COVID, according to the CDC data tracker.

Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Salem, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Sussex and Morris counties are also at high community transmission levels.

Under CDC guidance, in areas with the "high" risk of community transmission, individuals are urged to wear a mask indoors and outside regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, the Hamilton (Mercer) School District announced Grice Middle School was moved to a remote schedule due to high levels of COVID in the school. The building is expected to reopen to in-person learning June 1.

