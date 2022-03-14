The update on Lucy the Elephant’s makeover in Margate, NJ

I miss Lucy! We’ve been anticipating this for a while and many New Jersey 101.5 staffers have written about this or discussed it on air.

But it’s finally time. According to an article on NJ.com, the Lucy the Elephant makeover is actually underway. And the sounds of that makeover like the use of construction equipment can be heard through the air.

Lucy the Elephant, practically the emblem of the Jersey Shore, is undergoing a $2 million makeover that will leave it good as new.

Lucy was built back in 1881 as a tourist attraction and was moved into its permanent location in 1976. Ever since then, Lucy has served as an integral part of the Jersey Shore. I know I have spent summers there with my kids, they are childhood photos replete with pics of them and Lucy is in the background.

The 6-story elephant has now been standing for over 100 years, and keeping the monument a safe place to visit has not been easy. The wood and metal that hold the monument together have begun deteriorating over the years, in addition to the paint fading; this is understandable for a property that old.

Margate Elephant AP loading...

There never seemed to be a great time to do this renovation, as Lucy is quite the popular site, but COVID-19 has slowed down life just enough that now is the perfect time to give Lucy some fresh shine.

The entire project is being funded by the Save Lucy Committee in addition to grants from the National Park Service. Lucy will be covered in tarps until all phases are complete and she is ready to be revealed to Jersey shore visitors, hopefully by the end of the summer.

Although it’s upsetting that we won't get our pictures in front of Lucy this summer, this project guarantees that we can visit Lucy for a lifetime. Tours still plan on being available starting Memorial Day weekend, however, many parts of the monument will be blocked off. But this summer, when she’s ready, I’ll be there with grandkids.

