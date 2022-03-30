The unbelievable way this 11-year-old NJ kid is giving back

Most people in New Jersey find a way to give charity when they can. Some more, some less. But very few of them are pre-teens.

Can you imagine being just 11 years old and dedicating your life to giving back? Carter Doorley from Brigantine vowed to surf every single day of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, because he didn’t want to give up on his favorite activity.

As of January, he had surfed 590 days in a row, and while he does love to surf, his motivation to keep surfing is greater than himself.

Doorley initially began surfing every day as a fun way to stay entertained in quarantine and created a goal for himself to hit 100 consecutive days. After he reached 100 days, however, the goal kept building.

The boy also realized during the height of the pandemic that many Jersey Shore locals had become homeless or on the streets asking for money after being let go from their jobs. This was when he decided to raise $1 for every wave he caught.

In the first five days of raising money, Doorley was able to collect $300, which was much more than he ever imagined raising. Since he began raising money, Doorley has been able to donate thousands of dollars to several charities and shelters across the state of New Jersey, one being Surf-Aid, which helps bring clean drinking water to areas where clean water isn’t so easy to come by.

Doorley has encouraged several members of his community to participate in these donations and he hopes everyone can be inspired by his actions.

The next time your 11-year-old is whining for a new video game, a new pair of kicks or a couple extra bucks to buy something online, tell him all about Carter Doorley. Maybe that will inspire him to give rather than take.

