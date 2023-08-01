The ultimate Jersey food showdown — vote here

I once had a friend who said he saw nothing special about a Jersey tomato versus any other tomato. You have got to be kidding me. Like I said, I once had a friend.

Jersey tomatoes by the numbers? 90 million pounds are grown here each year. $72 million is their harvest value. Value to the soul? Incalculable.

I’m telling you I can sit and eat a whole Jersey tomato the way you would sit and eat an apple. Just the tomato. Nothing else. And maybe even a second one. They’re just that good.

But of all the food New Jersey is known for, what’s the best? It’s almost evil to ask such an unfair question.

How could one decide when we have the absolute best and probably most varied mom and pop pizza joints in the country but also have the finest bagel places too?

How do you pick between pork roll egg and cheese with saltpepperketchup and cheesesteaks from places like Donkey’s of Camden or Midway at Seaside Heights?

So I thought let’s settle this like Americans. Through a democratic vote. One person, one vote. We’ve listed 10 of the most Jersey centric foods we could think of in the following poll. Pick the one you personally find most appealing.

We’ll keep the poll up a few days then give you an update with the winner.

