Nostalgia is so in right now. It’s comforting and reminds us of our childhood.

If you grew up in the '90s, there’s a deep passion to reminisce right now, especially all things pop culture. I am 100% guilty of this. I’m still overly obsessed with the Backstreet Boys and still watch some of my favorite shows from the '90s like "Full House," "Saved By The Bell," "California Dreams," "Boy Meets World," etc.

n12899backst_20000601_07928.jpg Getty Images loading...

If you’re into this kind of nostalgia, there’s a pop-culture convention just for you. The creators of New Jersey Horror Con, PA Horror Con, and Horror Sideshow Market are stepping out of the horror world for a minute and are bringing Classic Rewind Weekend to life.

If you’ve never been to a convention like this before, it’s a place where you can go and meet your favorite celebrities and shop vendors that sell merchandise that usually correspond with the theme of the event.

2021 Los Angeles Comic Con Getty Images loading...

Classic Rewind Weekend is focusing on the '70s, '80s, and mostly the '90s with a dash of the modern entertainment world too. Like New Jersey Horror Con, Classic Rewind Weekend will take place at the Showboat in Atlantic City from June 24-26. Tickets are available on their website now for $30 a day, but you can also purchase them at the door on the days of the show for $35 a day. You can check out more ticket options HERE.

Their website also provides vendor information for anyone that would want to sell their merchandise, volunteer information for those of you who like to work these types of events, hotel information, pro photo ops if you’d rather a professional take your picture with your favorite celeb, and there’s even a cosplay section because no pop-culture convention is complete without people dressing up.

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

Now the one thing everyone is interested in, the main attraction: the guest list. If you're a fan of "The Mighty Ducks," "Little Giants," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "American Pie," or even "The Office," this convention is definitely for you.

Check it out here:

