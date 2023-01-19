We all know that life in New Jersey has become more difficult over the years, especially with the liberal policies of the current governor.

The state is small-business averse and loves to tax and spend.

We’ve lost residents for many reasons— because of high taxes, which can make it difficult for people to afford to live here, and the cost of living, which is generally higher in New Jersey than in other states.

We have high population density and traffic congestion and in general, for many people, the cons of living here outweigh the pros.

So it’s no surprise that, according to NJ Spotlight News, we are seeing a decrease in New Jersey’s population, particularly over the last year.

The study shows an increase in the overall U.S. population in 2022 by 0.4%, or 1,256,003.

(Not surprisingly international migration was responsible for most of the country’s growth) But we did lose people.

Our estimated loss, according to the study, was 6,262 people between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

It may not seem like a lot in a state with a population of over 9 million people, but extrapolate that over the next 10 years and you’ll see that we have something of a problem.

No, we were not the only ones. In fact we were only one of 18 states that lost population over the last year.

And you do have to factor in death to the total of population loss. But still, as a comparison,

Michigan, with a population of 10 million only lost 3,391 people.

Michigan! A state that you would think people would be RUNNING to flee has lost only HALF

the amount of people that we have lost.

And to make us feel even worse, Texas, the state with the largest population growth — increased by 470,708 since July 2021, for a total of 30,029,572 residents.

Florida was next, it added 444,484 residents. In fact, Florida’s increase was 1.9%, making it the fastest-growing state.

You hear stories every day of how difficult it has become to live in this state, and how people are leaving in droves. But somehow seeing the cold hard numbers really brings the reality home. We’re bleeding people. And it doesn’t seem that there’s an end in sight.

