It's hard to decide which of thee characters is worst for our state:

Phil Murphy, with his feckless leadership, fails to do anything with his power as governor to lower property taxes or give much-need regulatory and tax relief to employers. Instead he continues to champion more regulations and taxes further firing people out of our state.

Steve Sweeney, who is clearly not the brains of this group, continues to push policies that usurp parental rights and cause financial harm to working- and middle-class families.

And Gurbir Grewal, who is really a #FakeCop as he works hard to undermine legitimate law enforcement by forcing New Jersey into sanctuary state status. This man is the champion of illegals and criminal aliens as he is willing to sacrifice your safety in order to score political points as a Trump detractor.

So who’s worse for our future? I’d like to hear from you.

