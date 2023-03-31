The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is back

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market’s Spring Fling is this weekend, April 1-2 at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

The event, which has been going on for 10 years now (while getting larger each year) brings together vendors (of all variety of oddities and collectibles), music, tattoo artists, food, and special guests.

For the Spring Fling, the special guests are actress/producer/director Heather Matarazzo (Welcome to the Dollhouse, Scream) and music legend Richie Ramone (of the Ramones).

Plus, how many flea markets have on-site tattoos available? The tattoo artists are from Shotsies Tattoo and Anchor Tattoos.

From the TPRFM website:

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is a DIY craft fair and Cultural celebration which occurs three times per year and features food trucks, live music, live tattooing and more plus and a carefully curated collection of hundreds of unique artists, makers and small businesses hailing from more than 25+ states (and Canada) that sell everything from Vintage Clothing & Toys, Original Artwork, Vinyl & Cassettes, Oddities & Taxidermy, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Collectibles, Horror Memorabilia, Interesting Curiosities, Antiques & Collectibles, Comics, Original Artwork, Cosplay Contests & more.

According to Trenton Daily,

The first 100 attendees per day will also score a highly coveted TPRFM Black Swag Bag. These bags are chock-full of goodies, including coupons to vendor tables & online stores, stickers & buttons, original art prints, music downloads, handmade jewelry, zines, original clothing, TPRFM Swag, and more. Folks line up as early as 7 am to score one of these swag bags, so be prepared to show up early if you want to try to get your hands on one!”

For a complete list of food trucks, go here.

For the musical acts.

The event runs 10 AM to 5 PM both days admission is $15.

