The top 6 fall towns in New Jersey

Fall in New Jersey is honestly the most amazing time of year. For some people fall tends to be sad — a harbinger of cold and bleakness. But if you embrace the beauty of fall in New Jersey, you’ll start to look forward to it.

There’s just something about that crisp air and the leaves turning that makes the whole state feel like a cozy, fall postcard.

If you’re trying to soak in all the autumn vibes, there are a few you absolutely need to spend some time in this fall.

Let’s start with Lambertville. I’ve been there so many times, and it never gets old, especially in the fall.

You can take a stroll along the Delaware River, pop into a cute café, and then spend hours browsing antique shops. It feels like the town is wrapped in a big, comfy sweater.

Princeton is another one that always gives me fall feels. I know it’s known for the university, but in the fall, the campus is straight-up magical.

Walking through the ivy-covered buildings when the leaves are at their peak? It’s like something out of a movie. Plus, Palmer Square has great spots to grab a bite or do a little shopping.

Chester has small-town charm written all over it. Their fall festivals are top-notch and don’t even get me started on the apple picking.

Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill is a must — I make sure to load up on cider and donuts every year. It’s New Jersey tradition, no?

And then there’s Cape May. Most people think of it as a summer beach town but in the fall? It’s an entirely different vibe.

The Victorian houses look even more stunning with the fall colors, and since the tourists have mostly left, it feels like your own hidden gem.

Another on the list is Montclair. This town has this artsy, laid-back vibe that just gets better in the fall. Walking through Anderson Park or Eagle Rock Reservation when the leaves are turning is gorgeous.

You get these amazing bursts of color everywhere, and if you head up to Eagle Rock, the view of the NYC skyline against the fall colors? Insane.

And of course, Montclair’s food scene is top-notch, so you should probably reward yourself with a cozy brunch after a morning hike—like, it’s a must.

And then there’s Red Bank. Now, I know most people think of Red Bank as a summer spot but trust me, it’s just as magical in the fall.

The town’s got this energetic yet cozy feel—you can catch a show at the Count Basie Theater or just wander down Broad Street, sipping a pumpkin latte and hitting up the cute boutiques.

And the fact that it’s right along the river? The perfect backdrop for all the fall vibes. They’ve got festivals, farmer’s markets, and plenty of spots to grab comfort food. It’s one of those towns where you can just feel the season in the air. If you know, you know.

These towns are my go-to fall escapes, and trust me, you’ll fall in love with them too! And if you’re not a lover of the season? These towns may actually make you fall in love with fall.

