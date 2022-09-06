The T-shirts we want from places no longer in NJ
The Beatles once sang "There are places I remember." In New Jersey, many of those places are commemorated with T-shirts.
If you're walking down the street or boardwalk and you see someone rocking a T-shirt from a place that no longer exists, it could bring back memories. If it's the right shirt, it will bring a desire to have one of your own.
Last week, the "Action Park" shirt I ordered from Facebook finally came in the mail, along with the Tilly shirt I ordered for my wife. All day as I wore it, people were commenting.
When Union City fireman Orlando Trujillo had replica T-shirts from the Union City Fire Department, where my father Albert was on the job for 30 years, I had to have one. Especially now that the Union City Fire department no longer exists.
So this got me thinking about all the great establishments that are no longer here but meant something to many people when they were. They provided us with good times, and great memories, and when we rock their T-shirt, we're taken back to a time when those memories were fresh. We remember how cool they were and how cool it was for us to be a part of that.
Some T-shirts are passed down through generations. Some have been reprinted as retro. Either way, when we rock a T-shirt from a New Jersey establishment that no longer exists, be it a store, a bar, a band, a team, or anything that takes us back, we get to enjoy a little piece of the past, and that's a good thing.
So I asked my New Jersey 101.5 listeners as well as my Facebook and Twitter following, "If you could have a T-shirt from a New Jersey place that no longer exists, which would you want?" Check out what they came up with.
Gail Morrone
Emerson High School
The home of the Bulldogs
Jeffrey Matthews
East Windsor Speedway
Butch Budai
Jeffrey Matthews and Old Bridge Speedway & Raceway Park
Mark Maher
Art Stock's Playpen Lounge or Birch Hill
Teddy Maturo
JJ Rockers
Brad Segall
The Latin Casino
Jack Kravitz
The Penalty Box!!!
Jimmy Givens
Richard’s Lounge… Lakewood! It was the PREMIERE Jazz club on the Jersey Shore in the late 60s - mid 70s! It was owned by a “world-class” musician and a very good friend of mine, Richard Stein! Some of today’s jazz artists performed there, such as Dakota Staton, Elvin Jones, David Sanborn, Chico Hamilton, Barry Miles,
David Liebman, Arnie Lawrence & Treasure Island and many more!
Joe Conte
“The Joint in the woods.” I never heard of it until recently and found out it was a place for concerts with very famous musicians in my hometown of Parsippany
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Circus Circus or The Soap Factory
Tom Strauss
Storyland in Neptune
Kevin D. Hill
I actually have a couple from Jamesway
Ed Rufolo
Bubba's Doghouse
Eric Barash
Garden State Arts Center now the PNC Bank Center. I used to frequent the place with my parents when I was a kid of which I saw James Taylor and Red Skelton.
Mark Maher
Tradewinds in Sea Bright!!
Debbie Kopcho-Borden
Ship Wheel in Brielle
Club Spanky in Long Branch
Jack Kravitz
The Woodbine!!
Paul Plumeri
Satellite Lounge
Mike Darkwater
T-Shirt? That would be Grogs Surf Palace in ole Seaside Park N J. I hear you can get one though at his son's Surf shop in Lavalette
