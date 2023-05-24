The State Fair Meadowlands returns for 2023

The State Fair Meadowlands (not to be confused with the New Jersey State Fair in Sussex County, which is more agriculture-oriented) returns to, well, the Meadowlands from June 22- July 9. The fair is located at 1 MetLife Stadium Drive (where Route 3 and the Turnpike meet).

One of the attractions the organizers emphasize is the food, from fried Oreos to authentic ethnic offerings and beverages. For example, there are more than 185,000 zeppoles; 50,000 corn dogs and over 17,000 bags of cotton candy sold at the fair annually.

Delicious food is a fair staple,” said State Fair Meadowlands Vice President Al Dorso Jr. “Our vendors make everything from the classic fair treats to food creations that stretch the imagination. We have something for everyone’s tastes.

Fried food offerings range from perennial favorites, such as fried funnel cakes and Oreos, to fried bacon cheese balls, chicken parm balls, taco balls, deep-fried peanut butter and jelly, and so much more.

For the adventurous eaters, there are gator kabobs, shark kabobs, alligator bites and even gator mac and cheese. Bacon lovers will enjoy sampling bacon-wrapped meatballs, sausage, corn dogs, chocolate and of course the signature bacon on a stick.

Of course, it’s not just food: there will be rides and the largest Kiddie Land in New Jersey. Spread over 35 acres, State Fair Meadowlands will be open on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., (Opening Night, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.) Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m.-1 a.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m.- 12 a.m. Parking is free every day of the Fair.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.njfair.com. Pricing information can be found at http://njfair.com/tickets/.

