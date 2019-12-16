The world’s 1st candy department store opens at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — Shoppers with a sweet tooth have a new must-visit spot in New Jersey.

Billed as "the world’s first department store of candy," IT’SUGAR opened its doors on Saturday at American Dream. A three-story tall replica of the Statue of Liberty, encrusted with over 1.5 million green Jelly Belly beans, greeting visitors as they enter the sprawling 22,000-square-foot store, which also spans three floors.

Nearly ten-thousand lollipops are laid out in a lollipop garden on the first floor, bringing to mind a scene from the classic novel turned movie, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

The second floor houses branded shops — including Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Nerds, Starburst, Reese’s and Kellogg’s — and in Spring 2020 a new Oreo café concept is slated to open called Oreo TWISTiD.

The IT'SUGAR store is in the mega mall complex's entertainment atrium, near the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and the yet to open DreamWorks Water Park.

The theme park and ice rink were among the first attractions at American Dream to open this fall, back in October.

IT'SUGAR American Dream store front (Scott Barfield Photography)

IT'SUGAR American Dream Lollipop Garden (Scott Barfield Photography)

IT'SUGAR American Dream Pez (Scott Barfield Photography)

