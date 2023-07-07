NJ’s newest pop-culture convention happening this weekend

We’ve been talking a lot about pop-culture conventions lately from New Jersey Horror Con to FanExpo Philly to New York Comic Con.

Now, all eyes are on a new show called Contropolis happening this weekend, July 8 and 9, 2023, at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus.

This show is being put on by the same owners of Rhode Island Comic Con so they clearly know they have big shoes to fill.

Although their guest list isn’t as “famous” as their Rhode Island show, they definitely have something for everyone.

Are you into comedy? You can meet Murr from Impractical Jokers

Are you a Disney fan? There are a few celebs you can meet like:

Jim Cummings – the voice of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Darkwing Duck, Hondo Ohnaka, Scar and more...

If you’re more of a Goofy fan, he will be there too! Having Bill Farmer at your show is a big deal!

Remember the 90s movie “Hook” with Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman? Dante Basco who played Rufio will be in attendance. BANGARANG!

Keeping it in the 90s, How about the live-action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”? I’m sure people will be dressed up as the Ninja Turtles, but you can meet Judith Hoag aka April O’Neil.

Let’s keep it within the era! I know you’re a “Home Alone” fan. Forget Kevin, how about Buzz, aka Devin Ratray.

Maybe you love the boy bands from the late 90s/early 2000s. You can meet Joey Fatone from *NSYNC.

If you’re into MARVEL, get in line to meet the HULK, aka Lou Ferrigno.

It’s Morphin Time! David Yost, the original Blue Power Ranger will be there too.

It’s basically a never-ending list of celebrities that you can view HERE.

There’s so much more to do at this show other than meeting celebrities like taking a professional photo with them, shopping all kinds of vendors, a cosplay contest, and even something they call “geek speed dating” which is exactly what it sounds like.

For more information on Contropolis, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.