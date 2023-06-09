New York Comic Con has announced its guest lineup and I don’t even think “epic” is the word to use for how amazing this guest list is.

You don't have to be a fan of comics to appreciate some of the celebrities that will be making an appearance.

New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 4 Getty Images for ReedPop loading...

NYCC is taking place at the Javits Center in NYC on October 12, 2023, to October 15, 2023.

Every year, pop-culture fans gather at this convention center in Hell’s Kitchen to not only meet their favorite celebrities, but to cosplay (aka, “dress up” as their favorite character), shop the best vendors that sell comics, pop-culture memorabilia, and original work, sit through Q&A panels, and so much more.

But let’s be real, the main part of these types of conventions are the actual stars.

Fan Expo Philadelphia just took place in Philly and had a big “Back to the Future” reunion with Tom Wilson (“Biff”), Christopher Lloyd (“Doc Brown”), and the one and only, Michael J. Fox (“Marty McFly”).

Now, NYCC has announced two huge guests of honor, you might want to sign up now your tickets.

Chris Evans and Ewan McGregor will be making an appearance and you have a chance to meet them.

Chris Evans, known as “Captain America”, will be appearing Friday and Saturday of the show.

UK Premiere For Disney Pixars' "Lightyear" Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f loading...

Ewan McGregor, known as young “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, will be appearing Thursday and Friday of the show.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" Photocall Getty Images loading...

You have the opportunity to get an autograph, a photo, and/or sit through their Q&A panels.

Whether you’re a Marvel fan or a Star Wars fan, make sure to keep up-to-date on tickets to the convention so you don’t miss out on meeting your favorite celebrity.

I cannot wait to attend this show since my favorite actor is part of this guest list.

Whether you know him as Dr. Frank N Furter from “Rocky Horror Picture Show”, or Pennywise from the original “IT”, or maybe just the creepy hotel guy in “Home Alone 2”, Tim Curry is a legendary star that you should add to your celebrity list.

5th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Getty Images loading...

He did have a stroke back in 2012, but that doesn’t stop him from meeting and greeting his fans. I met him back in 2016 and it was the first time I was left speechless.

Other celebrities announced for NYCC 2023 are:

David Tennant (“Doctor Who”)

Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate SXSW Event Getty Images for Amazon Studios loading...

John Carpenter (writer of “Halloween”)

Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival Presented By The American Cinematheque & Sponsored By TNT's "Falling Skies" - Day 3 Alberto E. Rodriguez loading...

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”, Jumanji”, Guardians of the Galaxy”)

New York Special Screening Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Getty Images for Disney loading...

Kathy Najimy (“Hocus Pocus”)

Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”)

#IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Day One Getty Images for IMDb loading...

Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”, “The Walking Dead”)

Warner Bros. Premiere Of "The Suicide Squad" - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Ron Perlman (“Hellboy”, “Sons of Anarchy”)

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" US Premiere Getty Images for Paramount Pictu loading...

Sting (“All Elite Wrestling”)

World Champ Wrestling.jpg Getty Images loading...

And more!

For more information on this convention, click HERE.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.