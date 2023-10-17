Is New York Comic Con worth the price and travel into NYC?

One of the biggest pop culture conventions in the world took place at the Javits Center in Manhattan over the weekend of Oct.12 to 15.

New York Comic Con is an annual fan convention that showcases vendors, artists, cosplayers, and celebrity guests that you can meet and greet.

The fandom for this particular convention comes from all over the world mostly because of the guest list they have.

This past show’s headliners were Captain America himself, Chris Evans

And for all you Star Wars fans, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor.

It sounds like a fun experience before you factor in the cost of traveling to New York City, tickets to the convention, autographs/photo ops from your favorite celebrity, and you have to eat at some point, right? So the question is, is New York Comic Con really worth it?

I attended NYCC with my family on the first day of the show. My sole purpose was the go and meet my favorite actor:Tim Curry from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, “Home Alone 2”, “IT”, “Clue”, and many more.

Tim was one of many big celebrities in attendance.

If meeting celebrities isn’t your thing and you’re more into shopping or collecting, the main floor of the Javits Center is filled with pop culture vendors selling your favorite memorabilia from posters, T-shirts, figurines, and more.

Big companies like eBay, Funko, and Nickelodeon all had a presence in the vendor room as well.

My 2-year-old son has taken a recent interest in superheroes. The massive amount of people in cosplay at this convention is almost overwhelming but in a good way. Seeing Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, and Wolverine walking around can be a highlight for a child.

Speaking of kids, if you’re worried about bringing yours, don’t second-think it. NYCC is very kid-friendly and they even have an interactive area presented by Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

This area is specifically for them where they can partake in arts and crafts, have a photo shoot on their favorite Disney show set, and meet their favorite Disney Junior characters.

The convention takes up the whole Javits Center and it is HUGE and it’s very easy to get lost if you don’t know where you’re going. That being said, NYCC makes it very easy to get around by not only providing a physical map when you can scan your ticket, but you can also download the New York Comic Con app.

Ticket options for New York Comic Con

Tickets do sell out very quickly especially after celebrity guests are announced, but there are different options for you to purchase aside from just a “one-day pass”.

A VIP ticket gives you access to things a regular ticket can’t like guaranteed access to the panel rooms, reserved seating at the stages for the panels, first access to the show floor, an exclusive swag bag, a fast pass line for photo ops and autographs, access to a hotel block, access to a private catered lounge, and so much more.

If you have kids under the age of 6, they can attend the con for free.

Is New York Comic Con worth it?

So if you’re asking if New York Comic Con is worth it, whether you want to spend a ton of money or you don’t, because you don’t have to, my answer is yes for that reason. It can be a great experience without breaking the bank and can be a great family outing.

Good news! New York Comic Con has announced its 2024 dates: October 17 to 20.

For more information, click HERE.

