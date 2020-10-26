2 dead, 4 in custody in Meadowlands parking lot shooting

EAST RUTHERFORD — Two people are dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the Meadowlands horse racing track on Sunday night, according to State Police.

State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other at Meadowlands Hospital. Four people are in custody. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation police and did not say who fired the shots.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is "no perceived threat" to the public, according to Peele.

One of the suspects ran into the American Dream entertainment complex and was found by a security guard, and employee told NBC 4 New York.

Police at the scene told the Daily Voice the incident involved a stolen car. A picture posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed State Police with a black vehicle on Route 120 southbound outside the sports complex.

No fans were at the Jets game, but American Dream is open until 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Jurassic Quest drive-thru attraction in parking lot E of the stadium was open until 8 p.m.

Route 120 remained closed until just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ