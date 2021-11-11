New Jersey Vegan Food Festival coming to the Meadowlands

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival returns to the Meadowlands Exposition Center Nov. 13 & 14 for its fifth year.

Over 100 vendors will participate; additionally, there will be animal rescues and live entertainment. “Everybody is welcome at the Vegan Food Festival – whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, veg-curious or a foodie of any kind,” festival co-founder Kendra Arnold said in a statement.

“This is a fun weekend of eating and entertainment, where people can discover new products and food for plant-based eating over the holidays and into the new year.”

The fact that the festival is taking place right before Thanksgiving will play a role in the presentations. In a statement quoted in the Asbury Park Press, “Everyone wants their Thanksgiving guests to feel welcome,” said co-founder Marisa Sweeney. “We have found tons of amazing Thanksgiving dishes that your vegan friends and family will love. The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is the only place to find hundreds of vegan and Thanksgiving ideas together under one roof.”

According to the group’s Facebook page, The New Jersey VegFest has a mission to make New Jersey a more compassionate, healthier and happier place to live by bringing together vegan friendly foods, products and non-profits with people of the Garden State. We are committed to building a community across the state and bringing vegan pizza to every town.

Tickets are available here.

All attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test; tests will also be administered on-site for a fee.

