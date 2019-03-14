‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Has a Release Date and a New Title

The Sopranos prequel movie that series creator David Chase has been developing is now moving forward, with a new release date and a new title. Previously referred to as The Many Saints of Newark , the film will instead move forward as just Newark . “Many saints” was a reference to the Moltisanti family, a key part of Sopranos mob lore. It was very clever, but maybe too obtuse for people who don’t remember the show or never saw it.

According to Deadline , Newark will open in theaters on September 25, 2020. Directed by Alan Taylor, it stars Alesandro Nivola. He plays...

...young Dickie Moltisanti, the late father of Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli) and cousin of Carmela Soprano. Dickie never appeared on the HBO series, and was whacked before the story’s timeline. His legend hangs large as a pivotal member, along with Tony and Uncle Junior, as someone who transformed the family into one to be reckoned with in the Tri-State area.

A young Tony Soprano will appear in the film, played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael .

The supporting cast includes New Jersey natives Vera Farmiga and GoodFellas ’ Ray Liotta, who somehow never made it into The Sopranos universe until now.

Call the movie whatever you’d like; I just want to watch a new movie from David Chase set in the world of The Sopranos.

