The shortest day of the year means we can look forward to this

Today marks the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. It also marks the start of winter. I know, hard to believe that winter hasn't actually started yet.

On the one hand, the shortest day of the year and the start of winter brings doom and gloom. It's cold, and it'll get dark around 4:30 p.m. today. No fun at all.

On the other hand though, this means from here until June 21st the days are only getting longer. Maybe this is my weird way of thinking about it, but it always puts me in a better mood to know the days are no longer getting shorter.

Canva Canva loading...

Before we know it, we'll be at the best time of the year, which of course, is summer. I've learned over the last few years that this is sort of a hot take. Apparently people love fall and spring.

And don't get me wrong, I have nothing against either of them, especially spring. But my reason for liking spring is simply the fact that it means summer is getting closer. My mind always revolves around summer.

I love the long days, the hot weather, the beach, doing activities outside. All of it. There is nothing better in my opinion.

So yes, we've just hit the start of winter. And yes today is the shortest day of the year. At face value it's a doom and gloom day. But when looking at it in the grand scheme of things, we're inching closer to the summer.

So bundle up, we've got a long winter ahead, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: One NJ Christmas town you need to check out Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.