The Shamrock Shake has returned to McDonald’s

At this time of year, some people get filled with a fervent anticipation that borders on religious zeal. No, not for Lent, but for the appearance of McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. Yes, St. Patrick’s Day is still about a month away, but the green, mint concoction has already re-appeared at your neighborhood Mickey D’s this week. And this year there’s something special.

In honor of the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s has announced a special variety, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. McDonald’s describes it as “perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert.” Their press release says that the shake and McFlurry will be available nationwide starting February 19th “for a limited time” but they don’t say how long that will be.

The Shamrock Shake was introduced in 1970 and proceeds from the sales were used to open the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974. Now we just have to wait for the (unannounced) reappearance of the McRib, which was last seen in select locations in October.

