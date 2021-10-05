The scariest thing about Halloween in New Jersey (Opinion)

Gov. Murphy announced Monday during his dearly Corona briefing that Halloween will be open in New Jersey this year.

The fact that people will tolerate that kind of control and attitude is by far the scariest thing in our state. Through fear and ignorance, we have allowed one person to have the kind of control in our state to "allow" us to enjoy your holiday.

The fact that YOU would allow a governor to tell you that your kids can or cannot go to someone’s house to trick-or-treat is scarier than any Halloween event.

It’s not about what "team" you’re on as far as political parties. It’s not about how you might feel safer with this governor in control. It’s about the fear and ignorance of our population allowing one man to dictate these kinds of rules.

We have, or I should say had, with other people in countries around the world long for. And we are letting that freedom, autonomy, and liberty just fade away.

I hate to quote Ben Franklin again, but as he said, "Those who would trade a little bit of liberty for a little bit of security deserve neither." We are in that space right now.

Through the fear and ignorance of unfortunately a majority of the voting population, we are giving away the most precious thing this country has ever offered to any of us.

Our freedom and liberty to choose to live as we wish, virus or no virus. It should be up to individual parents and people to go to whatever party, celebration or Halloween event that is available.

So, if you are rejoicing in the fact that Murphy is "allowing" a holiday like Halloween to happen this year, YOU are part of the problem.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.