Never having been one for exploring local parks, the monotony of most of the state's usual activities being off-limits has driven me into the woods. This past Saturday I checked out what is Burlington County's premiere county park, Historic Smithville in Easthampton Township. It has so much to offer, it would take several trips just to take it all in, from the history to the beautiful surrounding and many trails. It is not to be confused with the Historic Village of Smithville in rural Atlantic County about 50 miles southeast.

For those who frequent places like this, I'm sure you're saying, "where the hell have you been"? I know, I've been in this area most of my life and never knew this place existed and it's about 25 minutes from my home. No matter how far away you live or what time of year, it's worth checking out.

Dennis' look through Historic Village of Smithville

I can't wait to come back and ride the trails on my bike when the weather gets a little warmer. Historic Smithville Park in Burlington County is a must see, if you love history and the great outdoors. Check out one of the parks near you. You could spend every weekend checking out a different county park in New Jersey to last you long after the pandemic is over....I think.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.