Step back in time at the Smithville Renaissance Faire, where the quaint village of Smithville, New Jersey, transforms into the bustling Shire of Smithville, echoing the vibrant life of merry olde England.

The event, which takes place April 20 & 21, invites you to wear your finest medieval cloak and joint the merrymakers.

As you wander through the village, you’ll encounter a tapestry of experiences that bring the Renaissance to life. The air is filled with the sounds of lutes and laughter, as musicians and jesters entertain the crowds. Knights in shining armor showcase their skills in sword fighting, while dancers and acrobats perform with grace and agility.

Aerial acrobatics by Shelli Buttons captivate onlookers, while the comedy and tragedy of human chess unfold before your eyes. The streets brim with colorful characters from the New Jersey Renaissance Faire, each adding to the immersive atmosphere. You might even find yourself knighted or crowned as a princess for the day!

Amidst the entertainment, artisans display their crafts, offering everything from historical gifts to finely crafted items. It’s a shopper’s paradise, where you can find treasures to take home.

The Smithville Renaissance Faire is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of history, culture, and community. It’s a place where fantasy becomes reality.

