Man, missing for months, found frozen to death in New Jersey park

EASTAMPTON — The man whose body was found in Smithville Park on Saturday has been identified as one of two who went missing from a nearby Eastampton group home late last year.

Joseph Brockington, 56, died from hypothermia, according to the Burlington County Medical Examiner. The death was ruled an accident, with no foul play involved, police said.

Brockington had disappeared from a group home on West Railroad Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018 along with Juan Garcia, 58.

The search continues for Garcia, who police said is Hispanic, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat and black pants.

A hiker found Brockington's body in a wooded area of the park over the weekend and called police.

