I know what you’re thinking: didn’t we all read about the winter forecast a couple of weeks ago? Yes, but that was from the Farmer’s Almanac. Now, we get the forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says they are the original almanac, published every year since 1792, making it the longest continuously published periodical in North America. Who would think there would be a peeing contest between two almanacs?

Anyway, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says we should expect a lot of the white stuff for the winter of ’23-’24:

Snowfall will be above normal across most snow-prone areas (except for the Pacific Northwest). Get prepared for oodles of fluffy white throughout the season! Keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring.

While the Almanac calls for colder winter temperatures in general, they say that we will be spared the coldest weather:

Along with above-normal snow, we’ll see normal to colder-than-normal temperatures in areas that typically receive snow. Expect just the right amount of chill in the air for an afternoon of adventurous snow sports or enjoying a big ol’ mug of hot cocoa by a crackling fire. Only snowy New England and the Atlantic Corridor will enjoy winter temperatures which are milder than what’s typical for their regions.

Here’s what they say specifically for the Atlantic Corridor (where New Jersey is):

Winter precipitation and snowfall will be above normal (2 to 3 inches above monthly averages). The snowiest periods will occur at the end of December, late January, and mid-February. We don’t expect a white Christmas.

Of course, you need to take all of this with a grain of salt; a better weather source is our Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow.

