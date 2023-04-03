‘The Office’ actor Rainn Wilson’s book tour coming to NJ

Although he has quite the acting resume, Rainn Wilson is best known for his role in the U.S. version of “The Office” as Dwight Schrute.

But he’s also the founder of the website and YouTube channel SoulPancake, a climate change activist, the co-founder of Lidè Haiti, an educational initiative to empower girls across rural Haiti, and an author.

In 2015, he wrote an autobiography called “The Bassoon King”, and now his new book, “Soul Boom” will make its debut on April 25, 2023.

A new book comes with a book tour and Rainn will be making a stop in New Jersey for his book signing and to meet his fans.

“Soul Boom” is to “find a healing transformation on both a personal and global level” after all the “trauma” we have experienced in recent years.

Not quite what you would expect from Dwight, but very much what you get from Rainn.

Rainn will be doing his book signing/meet and greet at Books & Greetings in Northvale, NJ on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Each person has to buy their own book in order to get in.

Rainn is a popular guy so you know you’ll have to line up early to get in and out or be prepared to wait a long time.

Tickets are still available HERE and will cost $28 (plus fees) and that includes the book.

Can’t make the book signing? Good news! You can still purchase the book to have signed by Rainn and shipped right to your home. That will cost $43 (plus fees) and that includes the book and the shipping cost.

As a HUGE fan of the show and Dwight being my favorite character, he even wished my husband and me a happy marriage on our wedding day,

I have already purchased my ticket and will definitely be there.

