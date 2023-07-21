The number one car stolen in New Jersey

The car you drive in New Jersey may determine how at-risk you are of having it stolen. Last year some 14,000 cars were stolen in New Jersey and the numbers probably aren't going to be much better this year.

If you own a Hyundai or Kia, you've probably already aware of the "Kia or Hyundai challenge" where younger people can more easily take your car. They watch a simple "instructional" video on social media sites and learn how to easily boost your ride with a USB cord and some simple tools.

We know this firsthand because my daughter's car got stolen in Philadelphia last month. Yeah, I know, it's Philly. But it's happening all over, including here in New Jersey. Earlier this year New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer called on the Federal Government for help with this problem. Just let the cops and courts do their job and give these creeps stiffer penalties for car theft and you won't need the Feds.

It's not just Hyundai and Kia owners that have to worry. The thieves are taking all makes and models when they can. Here are the top five in New Jersey.

#5 Nissan Altima

#4 Jeep Grand Cherokee

#3 Ford Pickup

#2 Honda Civic

#1 Honda Accord

