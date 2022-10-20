The NJ pumpkin picking place to go in Manalapan or Monroe (Opinion)
If you're a pumpkin, this is your time to shine.
If you're looking for a place to take the kids to pick some pumpkins, play some games, and pet some animals you're not used to being so close to, then you've got to visit Red Wagon Farms.
Either at their original location on Route 33 in Manalapan or their newest location at 136 Applegarth Road in Monroe Township.
They've got pumpkins as far as the eye can see. They're also got games for the kids like tug of war, cornhole, a rock treasure hunt, and tons of photo ops.
Among Red Wagon's paid activities are pumpkin picking, corn maze, hay rides, petting zoo, and lots of great food choices.
Red Wagon is owned by Danny Skeba and his family. Kelly Divito who works at the Manalapan location explained.
"We have pick your own pumpkins, we have real pumpkin picking where they're still attached to the vine, and we also have some out in the field."
Now if you're like me and too lazy to go into the field Kelly says:
"Now if people don't want to go into the field, maybe they're in a rush or don't want to get their shoes dirty, we also have hot dog trucks here, we have the petting zoo we have a corn maze which is really really hard this year and we have a hay ride."
Red Wagon is open every day at the Manalapan location 10-5p through Halloween and the Monroe location is opened Saturdays and Sundays only.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
