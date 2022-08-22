The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list

We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?

And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.

New Jersey is known for its abundance of Italian restaurants and markets that seem to be hidden gems. There is one in particular that has surfaced due to its unbelievable inventory of cheese, over 600 kinds to be exact.

Jerry’s Gourmet and more, located in Englewood, specializes in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine is one of the best markets around, Italian or otherwise.

Jerry's Gourmet & More via Google Maps

You can forget about the big guys. This family owned market has a ton of snacks and other items freshly imported from Italy. If you traveled through Europe recently, you will be craving all of these fresh imports. And, even if you’ve never been to Italy, you’ll be so happy that Jerry’s introduced you to these amazing treats.

Locals know exactly what to pick up from here but I will let you in on exactly what you need to know. In addition to snacks, fresh cookies and cannolis are made daily and are some of the most authentic that you’ll find in Jersey.

In addition to supermarket goods, they also have catering where they create beautiful spreads of tomato and mozzarella, platters, gorgeous gourmet sandwiches and much more. Jerry’s caters to all of New Jersey. On any given day you will find people who have driven an hour or more to get there.

And don’t forget about the beverages. Jerry’s Gourmet has one of the states largest selections of Italian wines.

This place is is the closest you will come in New Jersey to actually visiting Italy. If you’re craving something, Jerry’s probably has it.

This is also a fun spot to check out if you’re looking to cook with some new ingredients or flavors. You won’t find the pizza dough, seafood and other goods from Jerry’s anywhere else. And besides, Jerry has its own leveled line of food including sauces like Jerry’s fried diavalo marinara, and vodka sauce.

People from all over the country purchase goods from Jerry’s and we New Jerseyans are blessed to have it in our own backyard.

International markets are a fad, but Jerry’s has stood the test of time. Check out their website HERE and you’ll be amazed. Jerry’s Gourmet and more should be on your NJ culinary bucket list.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

