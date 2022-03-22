The New York Yankees’ top prospect is a New Jersey native

At just 20 years of age, infielder Anthony Volpe has his whole life and a bright career right in front of him.

Anyone who played Little League or backyard wiffleball as a kid has had the same dream: Getting a walk-off hit batting for your favorite Major League Baseball team in a high-pressure situation. After all, who doesn't want to play the role of 'hero?'

Anthony Volpe is very close to making that a reality. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft out of high school. Volpe committed to playing college baseball at Vanderbilt University, but he chose to sign with the Yankees.

It's not far off from Yankees' shortstop predecessor Derek Jeter, also a Jersey native (Pequannock, Morris County), who signed on the dotted line after the Bronx Bombers came calling, despite committing to play baseball at the University of Michigan

Fast-forward to spring of 2022 and Volpe is the top minor leaguer in the Yankees' organization. To take matters further, he is ranked the eighth-best prospect nationwide, and he hasn't even been called up to Double-A yet.

Born in Watchung, Somerset County, Volpe and his family moved to Morristown, Morris County, where he attended Delbarton School, and was a teammate of Jack Leiter. As a senior in high school, he hit a staggering .488 with 7 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

In 2021 with the Low-A Southeast Tampa Tarpons, Volpe batted to a .302 average, along with 12 home runs and 49 RBI. This was across only 54 games. Soon after he was promoted to the Hudson Valley Renegades of the High-A East.

Take a look at his highlight reel here:

This Jersey guy is slowly-but-surely making his way closer to the Bronx.

This offseason, the Yankees appeared to be in the market to sign a high-end player to fill the void at shortstop. Names like Carlos Correa and Trevor Story were thrown around, two of the top infielders in the game. Normally a team that has no issue breaking the bank to sign a player to a contract, the Yankees elected to go a different route. Instead electing to move forward with role players who can fill the gap, seemingly until Anthony Volpe is ready for the Major Leagues.

Something tells me we'll be seeing Anthony Volpe in pinstripes before we know it. When it eventually does happen, the Garden State will be watching.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

