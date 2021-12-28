The New Years movies that New Jersey 101.5 listeners recommend

We’re just past the holiday that has to have the most movies about it: Christmas. From “White Christmas” to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” there’s certainly no shortage of films and television shows about Christmas.

But what about the next holiday? What movies are centered or at least include New Year’s Eve or the new year as a plot point? We put that question to the listeners, and while some predictable flicks were called in, there were some lesser-known suggestions, as well.

Here is a sampling of what we heard:

“Trading Places,” 1983

The Eddie Murphy/Dan Aykroyd classic takes place during the holidays with the plot hinging on a crop report released on Jan. 1. Ok, this one wasn’t called in, it was my choice.

“When Harry Met Sally,” 1989

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal finally kiss on New Year’s Eve

“The Poseidon Adventure,” 1972

Gene Hackman leads a cast of Oscar winners whose worlds are turned upside down, literally, when the ship they’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on flips over. Also features the Oscar-winning song, “The Morning After.”

“Entrapment,” 1999

Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones plan a heist at the turn of the new millennium.

“End of Days,” 1999

Suffice it to say this movie features Arnold Schwarzenegger and Satan. Count me in.

“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year,” 1976

Another Rankin/Bass TV movie, this one finds Rudolph’s special abilities needed once again, this time to find Happy, the baby New Year.

“Forrest Gump,” 1994

While Forrest covers many years, it does include a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City with Lt. Dan.

“Ghostbusters II,” 1989

The ultimate scene in the sequel sees the Ghostbusters navigating the Statue of Liberty through a river of slime on New Year’s Eve. It makes sense in the movie.

"The Irony of Fate or Enjoy Your Bath!" 1975

This Russian TV movie involves a bunch of drunk Russians at a sauna on New Year's Eve. It's a Russian screwball comedy and watching it is apparently an annual tradition in the former Soviet republics on New Year's Eve.

“High School Musical,” 2006

I’m including this one under protest, as it was a made for tv Disney movie, but we included Rudolph, which is also a tv special, so we’ll include this. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens sing karaoke on New Year’s Eve and fall in love or something.

