NJ town named top 10 most festive place to ring in the New Year
We made it to the end of the year already. It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and give a big welcome to 2024.
Celebrating the new year has always been a big deal in New Jersey. We’re a drive or train ride away from one of the biggest New Year’s Eve landmarks even though we know as locals, you don’t go to Times Square during this time.
Good thing for us, there are plenty of other places to party the night away for one last time of the year.
Thetravel.com named the top 14 most festive places on the East Coast to celebrate the new year and one New Jersey town made the list.
Now there are obvious spots on this list that Times Square and Disney World, but believe it or not, they made the bottom of the list at #14 and #13.
Before we get to New Jersey, here are other popular places to spend New Year’s Eve that made the list:
Miami, Florida (#12)
Cape Cod, Massachusetts (#11)
Boston, Massachusetts (#10)
Atlanta, Georgia (#9)
And sitting at #8 is our very own Atlantic City, New Jersey. If you’re looking for the perfect party atmosphere, this is the place to be.
As for the rest of the list:
Washington, D.C. (#7)
Hartford, Connecticut (#6)
Baltimore, Maryland (#5)
Annapolis, Maryland (#4)
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (#3)
Virginia Beach, Virginia (#2)
Portsmouth, New Hampshire (#1)
