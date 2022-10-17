New Jersey’s largest vegan food festival, the New Jersey Vegan Festival, is coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center on Nov. 12-13.

According to the organizers:

“The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All welcome!”

The festival is put on by Vegan Local. They have been putting on VegFests for eight years, including one this past July in Atlantic City.

The Vegan Local’s mission is:

to make New Jersey a more compassionate, healthier and happier place to live by bringing together vegan friendly foods, products and non-profits with people of the Garden State. We are committed to building a community across the state and bringing vegan pizza to every town.

The festival also features classes, programs, and a book club!

Some of the vendors include:

The Bumbling Bee Vegan Junk Food & Burger Bar featuring their “Mother Clucker” sandwich

For Us Cookies

Happy to Have Bare Life

The Feasty Vegan with their Bandit vegan cheese

Secret Vegan Kitchen

Vegan baked goods

The Spice Sisters

The Naked Botanicals with their herbal teas

Vegan mac and cheese

Vegan hot dogs

Vegan ice cream treats

