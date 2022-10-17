The New Jersey Vegan Festival is coming to the Meadowlands
New Jersey’s largest vegan food festival, the New Jersey Vegan Festival, is coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center on Nov. 12-13.
According to the organizers:
“The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All welcome!”
The festival is put on by Vegan Local. They have been putting on VegFests for eight years, including one this past July in Atlantic City.
The Vegan Local’s mission is:
to make New Jersey a more compassionate, healthier and happier place to live by bringing together vegan friendly foods, products and non-profits with people of the Garden State. We are committed to building a community across the state and bringing vegan pizza to every town.
The festival also features classes, programs, and a book club!
Some of the vendors include:
The Bumbling Bee Vegan Junk Food & Burger Bar featuring their “Mother Clucker” sandwich
For Us Cookies
Happy to Have Bare Life
The Feasty Vegan with their Bandit vegan cheese
Secret Vegan Kitchen
Vegan baked goods
The Spice Sisters
The Naked Botanicals with their herbal teas
Vegan mac and cheese
Vegan hot dogs
Vegan ice cream treats
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.