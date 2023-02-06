The New Jersey football team that Tom Brady is breaking up

So what will Tom Brady do now that he's retired?

One thing he will be doing is entering the broadcast booth as part of Fox's lead football analyst and breaking up the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

Two Jersey guys, Fox's number one football broadcast team will be calling the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burkhardt, who was born in Boomfield, will remain as play-by-play guy alongside Brady. The question now is what happens to the current analyst Greg Olsen, who was born in Paterson, grew up in Wayne, and played in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Carolins Panthers.

In Super Bowl 50, Olsen had four catches for 41 yards in Carolina's 24-10 loss to Denver.

Giants Cowbooys Football FOX broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Greg Olsen on Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) loading...

Keep in mind that the Brady hiring announcement came from Fox executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch and not the sports division. They want more from Brady than sitting in the booth, saying, “Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

So what becomes of Olsen? He spoke to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic putting the situation into perspective.

"From the very beginning, I understand the landscape,” Olsen said.

“In regard to Tom, if he comes in and he takes it, I get it. I don’t ask anyone to feel bad for me. And I’m not going to feel bad for myself. Will I be disappointed? Would I rather sit next to Kevin for the next 20 years? Of course," he said. "But the second I spend all my energy worrying about what Tom does and worrying about my job security and who’s going to be in my seat, then I’m not going to be very effective."

Broncos Cowboys Football FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, left, with game analyst Greg Olsen on Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) loading...

Olsen has gotten good since being in the booth. He's gotten very good at a job where more and more networks and streaming services are looking to broadcast NFL games and paying a lot of money to do so.

No one has any idea how Tom Brady will do in the broadcast booth, but we do know how good Olsen is and how great he can be, no matter what happens from here, we'll always have the memory of the time two guys from Jersey called the Super Bowl and the great job that they did.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.