The most romantic Valentine’s Day restaurant in NJ (Opinion)

If you’ve never heard of the Reeds at Shelter Haven, it’s time to start looking into it. This is one of the most beautiful resorts in the world.

Located in Stone Harbor, The Reeds at Shelter Haven was voted No.1 World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic by Travel+Leisure for 2022; one of Condé Nast Traveler “World’s Best Hotels” for the fourth year in a row; and New Jersey’s Best Hotel in 2020.

And the culinary star of the resort is an amazing and luxurious restaurant, Sax at The Reeds.

Reader's Digest put together a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state in the country and Sax easily won the top spot for New Jersey. The luxury of the resort is reflected in the beauty of the dining experience at Sax.

Sax at The Reeds restaurant is designed with coastal comfort and relaxation in mind and it has everything from a huge appetizer selection to classic comfort foods.

Its dinner selections are approachable. Not so fancy as to be unintelligible. Starters, for instance, include steamed mussels, a beefsteak tomato salad, and braised pork belly, and guests can select entrées such as white miso–roasted salmon and grilled Amish chicken.

You can pair your starters with seasonal entrées and every magnificent dessert is prepared by their in-house pastry team.

And would I recommend a Valentine’s Day dinner without a cozy fireplace to dine by? No way. Sax has elegant but comfortable fireside dining. Just take a look at The Reeds at Shelter Haven website and you can get an idea of the stunning ambiance you’ll find there.

And the food is to die for. This year, they are offering a prix fixe dinner from Feb. 14 to the 16 with a wine pairing. Reservations typically fill quickly, so make sure to book soon.

