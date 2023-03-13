The most popular slang words in New Jersey are …

New Jersey has its own version of slang, which according to the Oxford Reference dictionary is "a type of language that consists of words and phrases that are regarded as very informal, are more common in speech than writing, and are typically restricted to a particular context or group of people."

Back before the internet, slang words tended to stick to a certain area and then over time slowly moved across state boundaries thanks to word of mouth and TV or music. But now, with the internet, these slang words move at alarming speeds and can catch on anywhere in the country.

Crossword Solver analyzed tweets to find the most popular slang words for partners, gaming, crypto, hip-hop, and Gen Z:

And here are the most popular words in New Jersey:

"shorty"— is the most common slang word for boyfriend/girlfriend in New Jersey

"glitch" — is the state’s top gaming slang word

"simp" — Gen-Z’s most-used slang word list in New Jersey

"crib" — is New Jersey’s most popular hip-hop slang

But wait, that's not all the slang we have in New Jersey! I for one say "Mutz" for mozzarella cheese.

Here's what I got from my social media:

hoagie instead of subs

Pork roll - a type of processed meat that is popular in New Jersey

Taylor ham - another name for pork roll, depending on the part of New Jersey you're in

Shore - referring to the Jersey Shore, a popular beach destination in New Jersey

Exit 0 - referring to Cape May, the southernmost point in New Jersey

Bennie - a person who visits the Jersey Shore for the summer (usually from out of state)

Shoobie

Jughandle Johnny - a person who is bad at driving and constantly has to use jug handles

Joisey - a slang pronunciation of "New Jersey"

Parmesan cheese, I know people who call it “shake cheese”

Left-lane d***

Shmutz

Fuhgedaboutit. Thank God that went away after the Sopranos ended. I mean it hung around for a bit longer than it should have but it eventually went away.

